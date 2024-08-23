The Egyptian Cabinet has authorised the Ministry of Transport to finalise the contract to build and operate the Borg El Arab dry port and logistics project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

The selected company will finance, design, construct, manage, maintain, and transfer the dry port and logistics centre, spread over an area of 133 acres in Borg El Arab City in Alexandria, under a 30-year concession, according to a statement posted on the Cabinet’s website on Thursday.

In August 2023, Zawya Projects reported that Egypt's General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) and Ocean Express Shipping signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and operate Burj Al-Arab Dry Port.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

