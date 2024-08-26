Egyptian real estate developer Madinet Masr announced on Monday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smart Construction and Development (SCAD) to undertake construction work valued at 650 million Egyptian pounds ($13mln) for the Sarai mixed-use project in New Cairo.

Madinet Masr said in a press statement that SCAD will carry out the construction of residential buildings, landscape, fencing, and surface drainage for the 26,000 square metres (sqm) Croons development within Sarai.

The work is expected to be completed within one year of the contract signing date.

Spanning over 5.5 million sqm along the Cairo-Suez Road and Al-Amal axis, the Sarai project comprises modern apartments, S-Villas and townhouses.

(1 US Dollar = 48.79 Egyptian Pounds)

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

