France-based design and engineering consultancy Egis has been selected as the Project Management Company for the construction of King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) in Aqaba, Jordan.

This project will bring advanced oncology and cancer patient care to the Southern Governorates of Jordan, eliminating the need for travel to Amman for cancer treatment, Egis said in a press statement.

The project, a medical clinic building located on a 12,000 square metre (sqm) plot will be a five-floor building with a total area of 6,670 sqm and an additional building extension of 300 sqm.

The facility is designed to meet green building standards set by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) and aims to achieve LEED Silver certification, the statement noted.

Egis’s remit also includes managing the construction and supervision contracts, establishing effective communication channels between all parties, monitoring construction progress, ensuring staff competency, overseeing document control, ensuring timely project execution, and monitoring claims and variation orders, if any.

The foundation stone was laid by King Abdullah II of Jordan on 2 March 2023.

Egis' portfolio in Jordan includes Ayla Resort in Aqaba, Al Ahliyyah School, Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, and the Arab Mining Company Industrial Development Institute.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

