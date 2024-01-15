Dubai-based investment firm Shamal Holding announced on Monday that it broke ground for the construction of Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai, located in Downtown Dubai.

The mixed-use luxury project comprises two crystal-inspired towers containing Baccarat hotel suites and bespoke residences, and will open in 2026, the firm said in a press statement.

The project will be led by Dubai developer H&H Development alongside award-winning architects Studio Libeskind and interior design studio 1508 London, the statement said.

The hotel component would be manged by SH Hotels & Resorts.

Baccarat Hotel & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than 250-year-old Baccarat crystal brand. The brand currently has projects under development in Miami, Florence and Riyadh.

The statement didn’t disclose investment or unit details.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

