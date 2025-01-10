Dubai-headquartered Samana Developers has opened an office in Abu Dhabi to tap the increasing demand for premium real estate from its clients in the emirate.

The new office will be based in Al Falah Tower will house more than 40 property consultants and experts, the developer said in a press statement, adding that its Abu Dhabi clients currently account for 20 percent of its sales.

CEO Imran Farooq highlighted that the new office represents the company's dedication to leveraging the UAE's growing real estate market and providing high-quality living solutions for its clients.

“With Dubai's primary real estate market hitting record highs, surpassing 180,900 transactions and achieving a remarkable 552.1 billion UAE dirhams [$150 billion] in sales value, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new Abu Dhabi office,” he said.

Samana Developers, which manages a portfolio valued at over AED16 billion ($4.4 billion) in Dubai, has also expanded internationally. The company recently partnered with renowned designer Elie Saab for the AED 2.2 billion ‘Samana Ocean Views Interior by Elie Saab’ in the Maldives.

Last month, the company announced the delivery of its AED150 million, 176-unit Samana Park Views in Arjan. The developer had stated then that 10,000 units are under construction, with 30 projects launched and 45 under management. Samana is ranked seventh overall in off-plan property sales in Dubai.