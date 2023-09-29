Dubai-based Samana Developers announced on Friday the launch of its 250-million UAE dirhams ($68 million) ‘Samana Portofino’ residential project in Dubai Production City.

Samana Portofino is the ninth project launch out of 12 projects planned for 2023, according to a company press statement.

The 11-Storey Samana Portofino spans over 2,59,501 sq. ft and includes 226 apartments with built-in private pools.

Dubai Production City formerly known as The International Media Production Zone (Impz), master developed by Tecom Group, is a mix of residential freehold and commercial freezone areas.

Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers, said: “I thank our investors for their trust in Samana projects which yield better returns for them as compared to current market rates. That is one reason that our projects sell quickly, and we move on to the new launch.”

The company is offering an eight-year payment plan for the project with units starting from AED669,000 ($182,144).

The project is scheduled for handover in March 2026.

