Dubai-based Samana Developers on Monday launched a 300 million UAE dirhams ($81.68 million) residential project, ‘Samana Golf Views’, in Dubai Sports City.

The 14-floor project, covering over 298,936 square feet, is the eighth out of the 12 slated to be launched this year, the developer said in a statement.

The building will have 243 apartments with options of fully furnished or unfurnished.

“The newest addition to our growing portfolio is built around the concept of healthy, sustainable and futuristic living,” said Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers.

Samana Golf Views is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2026, the statement added.

The seven projects previously launched in the first half of 2023 include:

AED150 million Samana Santorini was launched in February 2023, offering 157 residential units AED170 million Samana Mykonos was launched in February 2023 with 198 units AED200 million Samana Waves II was launched in March 2023 with 173 units (170 residential + 3 retail) AED300 million Samana Mykonos Signature was launched in April 2023, offering 300 units (276 residential + 24 retail) AED350 million Samana Ivy Gardens was launched in May 2023 with 353 units (348 residential + 4 retail) AED510 million Samana Skyros was launched in June 2023 with 441 units AED215 million California was unveiled in July 2023 with 178 units

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.