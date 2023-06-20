Dubai-based Samana Developers has launched Skyros residential project in Arjan at an investment of 510 million UAE dirhams ($138.8 million).

The mid-luxury project will have a build-up area of 567,433 square feet and house 441 apartments, Samana said in a press statement.

The design concept of the 17-storey building is inspired by Skyros Island in Greece, the statement said, adding that project is scheduled for handover in June 2026.

In January, Samana Developers had announced it would launch 12 new projects in 2023 at a combined investment of AED2.5 billion ($680 million).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)