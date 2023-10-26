Dubai-based real estate developer R.evolution expects to award the tender for piling and enabling work for Eywa, a 19-storey residential project in Business Bay, in October, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alex Zagrebelny told Zawya Projects.

“We anticipate completing the tender for the general contractor in December 2023 or the first half of January 2024,” he stated.

Eywa is scheduled to be handed over in the second quarter of 2026.

The lead concept and design architect is Open AD, while the lead design consultant Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), he said.

The residential building has 46 units, two- to five-bedroom waterfront apartments and two penthouses.

