Dubai-listed Emaar Properties said on Thursday revenue backlog increased by 39 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 155 billion UAE dirhams ($42.1 billion) for the full year 2025.

Sales reached AED 71.1 billion last year, up 9 percent from 2024, driven by demand across established master communities and new launches, the developer said in a statement.

Revenue of Emaar Development, the UAE-focused subsidiary, rose to AED 27.5 billion, an increase of 44 percent YoY, while net profit before tax reached AED 15.5 billion, a rise of 52 percent YoY.

Together with other UAE-based operations, such as Dubai Creek Harbour, the group’s revenue from property development reached AED 36.4 billion.

Revenue backlog from UAE developments reached AED 134.3 billion as of 31 December 2025, to be recognised as revenue over the next four years.

During 2025, Emaar launched 48 new residential projects across its communities, including Grand Polo Club and Resort, a new phase of The Valley, and Bristol at Emaar Beachfront.

Emaar holds 618 million square feet (sq.ft.) of mixed-use development opportunities, of which 344 million sq. ft. of land bank is in the UAE.

This land reserve is strategically positioned to support the group’s ongoing expansion.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

