Dubai-based Damac Properties has launched Altitude in Business Bay, its first launch of 2024.

The tower is part of the series that includes Canal Heights 1 and 2 and Canal Crown. The design of the De Grisogono-branded tower is inspired by one of the Swiss luxury jeweller’s gems, ‘The Opal,’ a rare stone, the developer said in a press statement.

Altitude will boast an impressive array of amenities designed to provide residents with a truly out-of-this-world experience.

The tower will have a zero-gravity pool, allowing residents to don astronaut suits to experience zero gravity while swimming. Solar-powered sun loungers will enable residents to recharge their devices.

Altitude will have dedicated pods for stargazing, the statement added.

Details on the cost of the project and construction timelines were not given.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.