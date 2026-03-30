Dubai South Properties has awarded 2 billion UAE dirhams ($545 million) main construction contract for its luxury project 'Hayat by Dubai South,' located near the Al Maktoum International Airport to Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons.

The master-planned community spans 10 million square feet (sq.ft.) and will feature approximately 2,500 residential units, including townhouses, villas, mansions, apartments, and hotel apartments, with layouts ranging from one- to five-bedroom units, a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office said.

The development will feature a wide range of wellness-inspired amenities, including parks and walking trails, as well as a community mall and retail boulevard, lagoons and a community lake, the report noted.

Since its launch in 2025, the project’s positioning and wellness amenities has driven strong demand, noted Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South.

Construction is set to commence in the second quarter of 2026, with the initial phases expected to be completed by 2028.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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