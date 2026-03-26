DUBAI - Dubai Municipality reported strong performance indicators in the building and construction sector during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting sustained development momentum across the emirate and a highly attractive investment environment that continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for sustainable urban development.

These results highlight Dubai Municipality’s continued role in supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan through an integrated ecosystem of smart services and enabling regulations that enhance sector efficiency and sustainability.

Accelerated growth in building permit issuance

Dubai Municipality issued 10,776 building permits during the first quarter of the year, a rise of 12% from Q1 2025. This growth reflects rising demand for development projects across the emirate and sustained investor confidence in Dubai’s real estate sector.

This increase has been supported by advanced digital services and facilitation measures introduced by the Municipality to streamline licensing procedures, enhance customer experience, and improve efficiency across the permit issuance lifecycle.

As part of its commitment to enhancing the construction ecosystem, Dubai Municipality conducted 10,855 on-site structural inspections, reflecting the scale of ongoing construction activity and adherence to the highest technical and engineering standards at all stages of project execution.

These efforts play a critical role in ensuring building safety and quality, strengthening regulatory compliance, and supporting the development of a safe and sustainable urban environment aligned with global best practices.

The total volume of concrete supplied to active construction sites reached 824,381 cubic metres, indicating the continued pace of construction activity and progress across a wide range of projects.

This figure also reflects the high level of coordination among stakeholders in the construction sector, as well as the efficiency of supply chains and logistics systems that support timely project delivery.

The total permitted built-up area reached close to 3.9 million square metres, marking a 48% increase from 2025. This reflects continued urban expansion across the emirate and the diversity of projects spanning residential, commercial, and service-related developments.

This growth aligns with a comprehensive vision to develop integrated and sustainable communities that enhance quality of life and support population growth and economic development, while maintaining high standards of environmental sustainability and smart urban planning.

In addition, 3,154 building completion certificates were issued, reflecting improved efficiency in project delivery. This indicator underscores Dubai Municipality’s success in accelerating the full project lifecycle, from licensing and construction to completion, supporting timely handovers and sustained economic activity.

In this context, Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “These indicators reflect the scale of development momentum across Dubai and the efficiency of the integrated system led by Dubai Municipality to regulate and advance the construction sector, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The continued growth in permit issuance and accelerated project completion confirms the success of our efforts to build a flexible and sustainable urban environment driven by innovation, where regulatory frameworks are integrated with smart solutions to enhance execution efficiency and the quality of outcomes.”

Dubai Municipality continues to advance the construction and building ecosystem in line with the emirate’s future aspirations by adopting advanced technologies, strengthening regulatory frameworks, preserving the city’s aesthetic identity, and embedding sustainability across all stages of urban development.

The Municipality also reaffirms its commitment to enabling the sector to achieve further milestones that contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s best city to live and work in.