Dubai-based master developer Meydan has launched a new residential development, Naya at District One in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

The new development is managed by Nakheel, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Naya at District One will have three green-roof towers and Lagoon villas. The number of residential units was not disclosed. No details were shared on the project’s cost and construction timeline.

