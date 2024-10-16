Dubai Investments announced on Wednesday that its 300 million UAE dirhams ($82 million) Violet Tower project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is nearing the completion of its foundation phase, with 99.3 percent of the piling work already finished.

The company said in a statement that enabling works phase is expected to be concluded by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project will feature 27 residential floors, comprising 287 units that range from studios to two-bedroom apartments, and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Al Ghurair Contracting is the main contractor, Tech Foundation is managing the enabling works, and Arab Centre has been appointed for pile testing, the statement noted.

