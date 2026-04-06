Dubai-based DAMAC Properties said it achieved sales of 3.12 billion UAE dirhams ($849.56 million) across 1,106 transactions in March 2026.



In comparison, Emaar Properties, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, registered 795 transactions, while Binghatti Holding recorded 578 deals, the developer said in a statement, citing Property Monitor data.



A total of 3,663 units were sold in the first quarter of 2026, the statement said.



“Despite political tensions across the region, the fundamentals of Dubai’s real estate market remain exceptionally strong,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties.



Demand continues to grow, and investor confidence in Dubai remains robust, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations, she added.



DAMAC has delivered more than 50,000 homes with 55,000 units currently in the pipeline.



Construction across all DAMAC projects remains firmly on track, with handover timelines proceeding as scheduled, the company said.



The emirate recorded AED 246.12 billion in real estate sales in the first quarter of 2026, a 72.46 percent increase from AED 142.7 billion in Q1 2025, the developer said, quoting Dubai REST data.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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