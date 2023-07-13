The Raysut – Mughsayl carriageway, a vital roadway providing access to some of Dhofar’s biggest tourist attractions as well as Oman’s southwestern-most wilayats bordering Yemen, has been tendered out for dualization.

Suitably qualified local and international contractors have been invited by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to submit their offers for the multimillion dollar project.

Targeted for dualisation is a 27km stretch that begins at Raysut Roundabout at the entrance to the Port of Salalah and extends all the way to the social housing complex at Mughsayl. But in addition to a new track on the either side of the carriageway, the dualised road will also include three interchanges, two roundabouts and five animal crossings – all designed to ensure the delivery of a streamlined, all-weather and climate-resilient blacktop that serves the growing needs of western Dhofar Governorate.

Additionally, a new 5km bypass to Salalah will be created to ensure the dualised carriageway is well integrated into the loca/l road network.

Significantly, the project is part of a portfolio of strategic road ventures identified by the Ministry for early implementation. At a media briefing held earlier this year, Ministry officials pledged to complete the delivery of pending and new road projects of an aggregate length of over 1,300 kilometres during 2023.

Listed for implementation are: Dibba-Lima-Khasab road, completion of the Batinah coastal road (Barka- Suwaiq), the Harweeb-Al Mazyouna-Metin road, completion of the Sharqiyah Expressway project, dualisation of the Haima-Thamrait highway and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali-Jaalan Bani Bu Hasan road, in addition to the Raysut – Mughsayl project.

The latter project will enable speedy and convenient access for tourists to the famous blowholes at Mughsayl, one of the most visited attractions, during the khareef season. The coastline in these parts, punctuated by white-sand beaches, is also a significant draw for beach-based leisure activities. Beyond Mughsayl, the road leads to the wilayats of Dhalkout and Rakhyut, which are home to varied natural and historical attractions.

Damaged in parts by back-to-back cyclones in 2020, the Raysut – Mughsayl stretch will be built to international standards to ensure its roadworthiness even in severe weather events.

The tender for submission of commercial and technical bids for the contract is August 21, 2023.

