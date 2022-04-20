Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced the successful completion of infrastructure works for the main roads on the Southern Island within its integrated residential city in the kingdom.

The works, which got completed last month, included extension of electricity, water, sewage, rainwater, telecommunications and irrigation networks to Al Naseem, Mozoon and Era Homes projects within Diyar Al Muharraq development and other future projects within the area, said a statement from the Bahraini developer.

The infrastructure development work was implemented in two phases. In Phase Two, the work included paving and road lighting works which got completed in 6 months.

The junction was upgraded from a 3-way to a 4-way traffic light and 4 roundabouts were added to enhance road connectivity for current and future projects throughout the city, said the statement from Diyar Al Muharraq.

For the infrastructure work, Aecom was signed up as the consultant for design and supervision of the infrastructure works spanning 1 km long, while Al Ahlia Contracting was responsible for completion of the infrastructure work for this phase.

CEO Engineer Ahmed Al Ammadi said: "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the infrastructure works connected to Al Naseem, Era Homes, Mozoon and other nearby projects. This achievement will contribute to better serving Diyar Al Muharraq’s residents and visitors, with a focus on residents of current and future projects."

"Diyar Al Muharraq is committed to the construction of high-quality infrastructure as well as completing our projects in a timely manner," stated Al Ammadi.

"As such, we are extremely proud to witness the completion of more of the fundamental components of the city and we look forward to our ongoing and upcoming projects as we aim to achieve our vision of creating a smart, modern and integrated city," he added.

