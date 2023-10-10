Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and EDF (Electricité de France) are expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a cable car system and luxury hotel of the Dubai Summit Complex (DSC) project, located in Hatta, by the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was issued on 15 November 2021 and the initial bid closing date was on 15 February 2022. The bid submission date has been extended to 12 October 2023 from 31 July 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid of first quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $300 million.

Dubai Summit includes the construction of a 5.4-kilometre cable car to transport tourists to the summit of 1,300-metre Um Al Nesoor, the highest natural summit in Dubai, according to previous statements from DEWA.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.