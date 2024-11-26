Pakistan-based international engineering and construction contractor Descon Engineering announced on Tuesday that it has established a registered entity in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Olayan Saudi Holding Company (OSHCO), marking a significant expansion in the Kingdom.

Descon Engineering Arabia underscores the company’s commitment to localisation and its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, it said in a press statement.

“This partnership with OSHCO highlights our dedication to Saudi Arabia’s vision for sustainable growth,” said Taimur Saeed, CEO of Descon Engineering. “Descon Engineering Arabia will deepen our ties with the region, enabling us to provide localised, reliable solutions while fostering local talent and capacity building.”

The 47-year old company also has offices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and South Africa, according to its website.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

