Demag, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial cranes, crane components and comprehensive service, has snapped up its biggest order in 15 years with the closing of the deal with Saudi-based Expertise Contracting Company for delivery of 79 Demag AC cranes.

A German heavy equipment manufacturer, Demag Cranes is now controlled by Japan-based Tadano via a $215 million deal signed in 2019 with Terex. It boasts a wide range of lifting equipment including rough terrain and all- terrain cranes, lattice and telescopic boom crawler cranes and truck cranes.

Owing to the mega order - 50 Demag AC 55-3 units, 17 AC 130-5s and 11 AC 250-5s along with one AC 500-8 unit - the industrial cranes giant had sent a high-level official delegation to Zweibrücken, Germany for the contract signing ceremony, said a statement from the company.

This was not only the biggest order for Demag in the last 15 years but also the largest ever from a customer in Saudi Arabia.

A major player in the kingdom, Expertise has been catering to over 1,500 customers from the petrochemical, oil and gas production industry, energy industry, and other industrial sectors across the Middle East.

Confirming the big supply deal, Expertise said the need for such a large number of high-performance all-terrain cranes arose because of its major contract win from Saudi oil major Aramco.

"Demag cranes have a sterling reputation throughout the Arab world, and our experience reflects that, so it went without saying that they’d be our cranes of choice for this project as well," remarked Expertise President and CEO Mohammed Ashif, who travelled to Zweibrücken together with Industrial Services Director Mahammad Ashpak to sign the corresponding contract.

Both of them also emphasized how important it was that the two companies have a long tradition of working together smoothly in an environment characterized by trust.

The German heavy equipment leader's team at the signing ceremony comprised Tadano Demag GmbH CEO Jens Ennen and Tadano Demag Vice President of Production Jan Wieser, Tadano Middle East Senior Sales Manager Deepak Jain and Tadano Middle East Service Technician Benjamin Bernhardt.

"An order of this magnitude is not something you see every day. In fact, we’re tremendously proud of the fact that one of the biggest names in the Middle East decided to rely on our products," remarked Ennen, thus making it clear just how significant this order was for Demag.

On the mega order, Jain said: "For us at Demag, this contract is a solid vote of confidence in the quality of our products and services from an important customer that we value tremendously."

"On top of that, the fact that a company as important as Expertise decided on Demag is something that will resonate across the entire region," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

