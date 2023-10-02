Egypt - DCI Plus is planning to expand in and outside Egypt after achieving great success this year, according to its Chairperson Waleed Morsy.

Morsy said that his office aims to provide added value in the field, which includes focusing on projects that comply with sustainability standards, as well as adopting an expansion plan that matches the construction boom in the local market, and presenting innovative ideas to support developers.

He added that consulting offices have become major partners with real estate developers in the project phases, providing attractive elements and maximizing the land use efficiency.

Morsy noted that the engineering consulting and architectural design sector is one of the most important current development sectors, as it plays a major role in protecting real estate developers from the fluctuations of the economic situation by completing projects with high efficiency and accuracy and reducing costs.

He said: “The consultant must understand all aspects of the project, such as marketing, design, licensing, construction, operation, and the nature of the project’s business. The consultant at this stage must have a future vision to understand the design process in the present and the future.”

He revealed that the consultant must find a competitive edge that is reflected in the design, to succeed in achieving the developer’s goals and have a competitive advantage in the market locally and globally. This is achieved by understanding the market developments locally and globally and using all the sustainability tools to achieve them practically, not theoretically, which results in saving and operating mechanisms.

