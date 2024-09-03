Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners), also called Dar, announced on Tuesday the delivery of detailed design and sustainability strategy for the 47,000-seater Aramco Stadium in Al Khobar.

The stadium is a joint endeavour of Aramco and state-owned real estate developer ROSHN.

The stadium has been designed to international standards for the world’s premier football competitions, such as the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the FIFA World Cup 2034, which the Kingdom is bidding to host, a statement issued by Dar said, adding that sister Sidara company Maffeis Engineering delivered the detailed design for the stadium’s unique roof and façade system.

In addition to the stadium, Dar also delivered detailed design of the mixed-use masterplan facilities and infrastructure and the sustainability strategy for the stadium, targeting LEED and Mostadam certifications. The strategy includes measures for implementing passive and active energy efficiency incorporating demand response technologies, reducing water use, diverting operational waste away from landfills, and specifying eco-friendly, local, and recycled products.

The statement said construction of the new stadium has commenced.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

