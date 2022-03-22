Danube Properties, a UAE-based real estate developer, has announced the launch of Pearlz, a AED300 million ($82 million) residential project offering 1,000 apartments as well as a number of retail and recreational facilities.

The project will be developed in Al Furjan area close to Ibn Battuta mall with the easiest access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway.

Announcing the new project, Danube said Pearlz is the first real estate project to be launched in the UAE this year and the second by the group within five months after the launch of its AED475 million Skyz project in Arjan community.

Some of its salient features include the foldable wall-mounted beds – that converts the living into a bedroom at night, when suspended from the wall. This creates an extra bedroom, converting a one-bedroom hall apartment into a two-bedroom apartment and a studio to a one-bedroom apartment.

So, the customer gets a two-bedroom apartment, when paying for a one-bedroom apartment, stated the developer.

Speaking at the launch, Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan said: "This is in response to growing demand for affordable quality homes in Dubai, as the market remains under-served. We have carefully designed each home to offer maximum value per sq ft, keeping in mind the need for space in each family."

All these affordable homes within Pearlz come with Danube's 1% payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes, he noted.

According to him, this particular project is a bit different from the others as it boasts several luxurious elements in it including multiple amenities.

"Among other perks, a three-bedroom apartment comes with a private pool, three parking spots for a 3 BHK apartment and a balcony – something that is not available in most villas and townhouses. It also offers key amenities such as kids pool, toddler pool, health cub, party hall, outdoor seating, shaded Yoga area, jacuzzi, sauna, barbeque area, kids outdoor play area, jogging track, outdoor party area, landscape with water features," said Sajan.

A key highlight at the development is a doctor on call, kids daycare with nanny on board and smart home, smart office with a personal secretary and an anti-current swimming pool, which will revolutionise how gated community projects will be developed in the region, he added.

