Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties said on Wednesday that Cavalli Tower, its inaugural branded residential tower project in the emirate, is on track.

The 2 billion UAE dirhams ($545 million) luxury residential project is 28 percent complete, the developer said in a press statement, adding that work on external and internal finishings is scheduled to commence in June 2024.

The 71-storey tower, designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa, features 436 units offering 2- to 6-bedroom luxury, upper luxury, and super luxury duplexes.

All units incorporate interiors by Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors. The Italian fashion luxury house was acquired by DAMAC in 2019.

Mohammed Tahaineh, DAMAC’s General Manager of Projects said Cavalli Tower heralds a new chapter in premium living in Dubai.

“Our goal is to carry forward Roberto Cavalli's ethos by integrating the brand into our luxury properties, paving the way for the brand’s continued evolution,” he said.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC Middle East) has been awarded the AED886 million ($241 million) main construction contract for the project.

