Damac Properties has announced the signing of a new contract with Modern Building Contracting Co (MBCC), a milestone in the development of a 52-storey tower that will feature 294 luxurious apartments.

Under the contract, MBCC will undertake the main works package, which includes the comprehensive construction of the tower and the parking block. Known for their expertise in executing large-scale projects across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Lebanon, MBCC brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation for quality and reliability to this ambitious project.

The construction progress is well under way, with shoring and piling already completed. The focus has now shifted to the basement substructure, setting the stage for the next phases of development.

Advanced construction technologies

In keeping with Damac’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, the project will incorporate advanced construction technologies, including the use of bathroom pods. These prefabricated units will streamline construction, enhance efficiency, and ensure consistent quality across all apartments.

The 52-storey tower is expected to be completed by Q2 2027. This timeline reflects the meticulous planning and coordination required to deliver a project of this scale and complexity, ensuring that every detail meets the highest standards of quality and excellence.

“We are excited to partner with MBCC on this landmark project. Their proven track record and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our vision for this development. This 52-storey tower will not only enhance the skyline but also set new benchmarks in luxury living,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at Damac.

Strategically positioned

Strategically positioned between Port Rashid and Dubai's Drydocks World, Damac Harbour Lights. offers spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments designed to reflect maritime history while providing modern seafront living.

Harbour Lights features a range of modern amenities. Inspired by the Greek word 'Chrysogonos,' meaning 'begotten of gold,' the design incorporates elements of opulence and grandeur associated with maritime history.

Damac Harbour Lights is one of more than 15 residential towers launched by the developer over the past two years. With an increasing demand for luxury and branded residences, Damac continues to spearhead the trend by offering home projects that are tailored for discerning investors who seek residences that are a blend of comfort and value for money.

As well as residential towers, Damac is keeping pace with a rich portfolio of community projects including the upcoming Damac Lagoons, the developer’s third master community which is expected to begin handing over units this year.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).