A new school building project in Jebel Ali First, Dubai, is progressing with the recent tender floated by JSS Academy FZ-LLC.

The project, which includes a basement, ground floor, three upper floors, and a roof will cover a total built-up area of 36,000 square metres.

“The tender was issued on 1 September 2024, with a bid submission deadline set for 10 October 2024. The project’s construction period is expected to span 14 months from the date of contract award,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s design consultant is Design Concepts.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

