Combined Group Contracting Company has won a road development project in Kuwait with a value of around 21 million Kuwaiti dinars ($69 million).

In a Kuwait bourse statement on Sunday, the Group said it had submitted the lowest bid for the project, which will be completed with around three years.

The project is in Eastern Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorate and has been tendered by the Public Works Ministry, the statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach) (Editing by Anoop Menon)

