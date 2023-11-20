Kuwaiti-based Combined Group Contracting Company has won a contract for the maintenance of roads and other infrastructure facilities in Kuwait.

In a bourse statement on Sunday, the Company said the contract has a value of around 15.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($50 million) and includes infrastructure maintenance services in Qurtuba district in the capital Kuwait City.

The project, awarded by the Public Works Ministry, will be completed with 1,095 days, the statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

