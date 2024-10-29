A Chinese company has been awarded a project to build a new residential city in Iraq comprising nearly 28,000 houses, a government official has said.

Al-Ghozlani City is located near Mosul in the Northern Nineveh Governorate and it has been offered to the Chinese firm as an investment, said Nabil Saffar, a spokesman at the Iraqi Construction and Housing Ministry.

Saffar told the official Iraqi News agency that the 11-square-kilometre project is one of five new cities which have been approved by the cabinet as part of a post-war housing development strategy involving the construction of millions of houses.

“We have handed over the project land to the Chinese contractor after designs were completed…the Company has started building caravans for its workers,” he said.

Saffar did not name the contractor apart from saying Chinese firms have been involved in housing projects in Iraq and that new city projects would be unveiled shortly.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

