National Medical Care Company (Care) has awarded a 91.76 million Saudi riyals ($24.5 million) contract to execute the building frame for the first phase of its new 200-bed Care Medical Hospital in Al Narjis neighbourhood in Riyadh.

The 12-month contract was awarded to Construction Land for Contracting Company, the company said in a filing with the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.

In June 2022, Care signed an agreement to acquire a land plot in Al Narjis for SAR 167.6 million to build a new hospital.

