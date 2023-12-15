Meraas, a leading master developer and part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announces the beginning of construction on the Bulgari Lighthouse, a new luxury beachfront tower at Jumeira Bay Island. This is Bulgari’s third project in collaboration with Meraas.

Comprising four- and five-bedroom penthouses across 27 storeys, the Bulgari Lighthouse offers a wide choice of layouts and configurations. As penthouses increase in size and scale, additional features include a private pool, private lift access, an air-conditioned garage, and sweeping terraces. Once complete, the Bulgari Lighthouse situated at the edge of Jumeira Bay Island – a six million sq. ft. sanctuary developed by Meraas – will offer uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline.

Bulgari Lighthouse’s curated residences are separated by layers of architectural coral that filter light, air, and the outside world. A precious natural material, coral serves as both practical and metaphorical inspiration for the building’s design, providing not only protection and privacy, but also a profound sense of peace.

Khalid Al Malik, chief executive officer Dubai Holding Real Estate said, “Over the years, Meraas has become synonymous with creating Dubai’s most unique living experiences. As we commence the construction of the iconic residences, Bulgari Lighthouse, we continue to honour our vision of building, designing, and delivering world-leading real estate projects and residential developments that position Dubai as a global destination of choice.”

Perched at the top with unmatched views of the Arabian Gulf is the Sky Villa Penthouse. The seven-bedroom Sky Villa crowns the top three levels of Bulgari Lighthouse and is surrounded by expansive private rooftop gardens, outdoor living spaces, two private pools, and stylish lounge areas on either side of the building.

Designed by world-renowned architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, Bulgari Lighthouse takes on Italian contemporary aesthetics, intricately designed to provide privacy and peace catered to the lifestyle of residents.

All residents can enjoy access to the facilities of the neighbouring Bulgari Hotels & Resorts. This includes state-of-the-art pools, the Bulgari Yacht Club, boulevards, landscaped gardens, private parking spaces, dedicated storage facilities, and a host of dining options on-site. Bulgari Lighthouse is expected to be completed by 2027.

