Binghatti Developers has recently launched its latest residential development, Binghatti Creek. “Binghatti Creek is a luxury residential tower with a projected value of over Dhs400 million.

This is based on the great momentum that Dubai real estate market has reflected in the past months and on hype of Dubai Expo 2020. The high investor’s demand and robust need for residential units even increased because of its strategic location and its highly competitive prices.”

“We are very excited for the launch of our very first project this year. We would like to thank our valued clients and our industry partners for their huge support,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO, Binghatti Developers.

The project consists of 21 floors and 400 residential units equipped with “Smart Home Automation” systems. The latest tower offers a wide range of luxurious apartments from one-bedroom to three-bedroom units. It also offers townhouses ideal for families with three bedrooms and spacious private balconies. The residential project boasts about its advanced facilities that residents can enjoy such as health and fitness gym, massive swimming pool and children’s play area, among others.

The developer has also successfully handed over Binghatti Avenue.

“The early handover of Binghatti Avenue proves our solid dedication to deliver projects beyond expectation and we stand true to that commitment with all our upcoming projects,” BinGhatti added.

The CEO also announced Binghatti’s limited and unprecedented offer of Dhs250,000 discount on each purchased apartment for three days from the day of the announcement (of the promotion) to celebrate these two triumphant achievements.

He mentioned that he is very proud to announce Binghatti Avenue’s early handover. The project was scheduled for delivery by the end of 2022 but due to high percentage of completed works, “We decided to do the handover this month. This is indeed another milestone for us, beside our commitment to deliver projects on time, this unparalleled achievement reinforces our reputation as a real estate developer.”

“Our vertically integrated strategy allow us to develop real estate projects that is high performing in terms of quality and investment value. This strategy enables us to deliver projects in a fast manner which gives our clients the ability to obtain the utmost value of their investments,” he added.

This is despite of all the economic challenges most have faced after the pandemic in 2020. The CEO further explained that the real estate sector in Dubai is attracting more investors nowadays, aided by many factors that caused an increase in demand during the recent months both locally and globally.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

