DUBAI: The 44th edition of Big 5 Global, the largest and most influential construction industry event in the Middle East Africa and South Asia opened in Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event boasts a stronger and more impactful local and international support, with over 2,200 exhibitors from 60+ countries showcasing products and services to transform MEASA’s construction landscape towards a more sustainable future.

"Big 5 Global is steadfast in its commitment to align with the discussions shaping up this week at COP28, echoing global sustainability goals. As conversations around climate action amplify as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference here in Dubai, we at Big 5 Global are proud to mirror the world's commitment to sustainability. Running for four days, the event also embodies this ethos by fostering innovation and collaboration towards a more sustainable future for the construction industry,” said Josine Heijmans, Vice President – Construction at dmg events, the organisers of Big 5 Global.

The construction industry's substantial energy consumption and carbon emissions make it a crucial sector in the race towards net-zero goals. This week, Big 5 Global is introducing an array of innovative solutions to address these challenges and where companies present new products, technologies and practices geared towards energy efficiency and decarbonising the construction sector.

One such company is US-based Milwaukee Tool, which introduces zero-emission technology for equipment as well as showcases a comprehensive range of solutions, from professional hand tools and personal protective equipment (PPE) for storage and outdoor products. “We are thrilled to announce Milwaukee Tool as one of the key sustainable innovators at Big 5 Global, where we are going to unveil a groundbreaking array of new products dedicated to different industries. As part of our global strategy to reduce the impact of our operations on environment footprint, we are committed to reducing CO2 emissions by 60 percent by 2030,” said Pierre Pinau, General Manager at Milwaukee Tool MEA.

Another company, LINQ Modular, a subsidiary of Dubai-based contracting heavyweight ALEC, showcases a finished and electrically powered prefabricated modular hotel room that allows visitors to step inside to experience the high-quality factory-made finish. The controlled factory setting leads to reduced energy consumption and lower carbon emissions compared to traditional on-site construction.

As Big 5 Global advances its efforts to make a positive impact by supporting participating companies in their journey to promote eco-friendly construction products and solutions, the event also introduces Big 5 Impact Trail, a green path across the exhibition that leads all visitors to explore products helping to create a sustainable future for the industry.

One of the companies joining the Impact Trail and embracing green solutions that help decarbonise the steel and building materials value chain is the UAE’s homegrown Emirates Steel Arkan. The company presents construction materials and products that are produced efficiently and sustainably, setting new standards in the construction and infrastructure sectors as part of their participation at Big 5 Global.

Saudi Arabia-based Green Building Solutions (GBS) is another such company that promotes sustainable practices through their participation in the Impact Trail. The company presents Phomi MCM products such as clay sheets, wood sheets and stone sheets manufactured from natural materials and environmentally friendly.

Throughout the four days of the event, Big 5 Global is set to become the melting pot of thought leadership discussions across Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, Big 5 FutureTech Summit, Everything Architecture and Big 5 Talks to actively shape initiatives that will boost the industry’s initiatives aimed at decarbonising.

As the UAE marks the ‘Year of Sustainability’ and gears up to carry forward the legacy of COP28, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the former Minister of Climate Change & Environment outlines key strategies for a sustainable construction future.

Cristina Gamboa, CEO of the World Green Building Council delves deep to share insights on why the built environment is an imperative for Agenda 2030, where it should halve emissions and embodied carbon must be reduced by at least 40 percent.

Some of the other insightful sessions shaping the conversation around sustainability and decarbonising the industry include the role of architects in building a net-zero world by Lutz Wilgen, Acting Head Design Management at Masdar City; Planning for sustainability and decarbonisation for built environment assets by Katarina Uherova Hasbani, Partner and Global Director of Strategy and Advisory at AESG; as well as a session by Dr. Michael L. Tholen, Senior Managing Director, Technical Operations at ACI: Middle East & North Africa on its new Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete.

“As Big 5 Global continues to be at the heart of building connections and supporting businesses grow, we are looking forward to creating a remarkable four days of diverse activities and product launches driving sustainability and decarbonisation,” Heijmans concluded.