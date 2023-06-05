Iraq and neighboring Jordan have announced that bidding for their planned joint border economic zone has started.

The Iraq-Jordan Industry Company, a joint venture which will manage the zone, said bidders could obtain tender documents from the Company in Baghdad as well as from the Industry and Commerce Ministries in the two countries.

In a statement published by Jordan’s Petra news agency on Sunday, the Company said documents would be available until 29 June.

“Tender documents became available at the start of the month and will remain available until June 29…the Company is ready to receive queries regarding the project,” it said.

Iraq and Jordan have signed an agreement to build the border zone with an area of around 22 million square metres to promote trade and investment.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)