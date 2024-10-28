BEC Arabia, one of the leading contractors in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has announced that it has completed first phase of the Wave 2 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Education project in joint venture with Saudi contractor MOBCO.

The 1.2 billion Saudi riyals ($320 million) Wave 2 scheme aims to finance, design, build, and facility manage 60 public schools across 44 sites in Medina for a period of 23 years (including three-year construction period) under Build, Maintain, and Transfer (BMT) model. The project is being developed by a consortium of Vision Invest, Al Omran Group, and AtkinsRéalis.

Tatweer Buildings Company (TBC) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) is the joint procurer of Wave 2, which is expected to benefit more than 50,000 students.

Wave 1, involving BMT of 60 schools in Jeddah and Makkah, had achieved financial close in April 2021.

