Bahrain’s Ministry of Works (MOW) has announced a project to widen and upgrade the National Charter Highway and develop secondary roads comprising service roads and supporting links, according to a post by the Tender Board.

The project will involve:

· Widening the National Charter Highway to ensure at least a four-lane dual carriageway.

Improving accessibility for adjacent areas.

Developing grade separators at three major junctions to provide free flow in north-south directions and other priority directions.

Constructing a new footbridge at a suitable location to be determined by the feasibility study.

The Ministry has issued a tender seeking an international consultant to carry out comprehensive technical feasibility studies, concept and preliminary design, detailed design, and provide tender assistance for the project.

The closing date for purchase of bid documents is 19 April 2024, and submission of proposals is 28 April 2024.

The total contract duration is expected to be 18 months.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.