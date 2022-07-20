Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy contract for its $50 million Bilaj Al Jazayer Hotel Staff Accommodation Residential Buildings by the third quarter of 2022.

“The design and supervision consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by first week of August 2022. The tender for design and supervision consultancy work was issued in October 2021 and the bid submission was on 21 March 2022,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders for the design and supervision consultancy contract were Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau ($1.4 million), Pan Arab Consulting Engineers ($1.14 million), Unanime Architectes Gulf ($1.12 million); HCPY Arquitect Asociados ($0.471 million), Ansari Engineering Services ($0.920 million), and Gulf House Engineering Co. ($1.02 million), according to Bahrain Tender Board. A total of 12 technical bids were received for the project.

The Tender Board notice said the scope of work involves design and supervision services for staff accommodation buildings for two new 4-star boutique hotels and beach club at Bilaj Al Jazayer.

The project, with an estimated value of $50 million, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)