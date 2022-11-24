Bahraini real estate developer Bareeq Al Retaj has announced the launch of its second project - Strata at Dilmunia - a 10-floor luxury apartment community with superior amenities and a prime position on Dilmunia’s Grand Canal.

The 31,000-sq-m contemporary building is designed around a gentle curve and its concept follows Strata (Latin for layers), a linear architectural statement which offers light and spaciousness in its living spaces and sweeping balconies offering ocean views, said the developer in a statement.

Units of one to four bedrooms are available, and around 610 sq m of premium retail and F&B space borders the canal side promenade.

Strata’s rooftop recreation level comprises a state-of-the-art, 95-sq-m ocean-view gym where residents can take care of their wellbeing, and a stunning 16.7 x 6.6m infinity swimming pool with relaxation area.

A dedicated pool for children has been integrated together with barbeque area, steam and sauna rooms and a multi-purpose hall for residents’ social events.

On the new project, Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, said: "We want Strata to redefine apartment living in Dilmunia, and have strived for a different level of design. It is an imposing and impressive linear statement sitting on Dilmunia’s Grand Canal, within easy reach of the dancing fountains and the many waterside boutiques that border this attraction."

"Strata’s layered and curved architecture optimises privacy and its form is in sympathy to its environment, with an elevation allowing amazing open views of the ocean at the end of the canal," he stated.

Al Shaer said Strata at Dilmunia was one of four pioneering projects being brought to life at the debut Cityscape expo.

"Bareeq hopes to play a key role in not only showcasing its own vision and projects, but connecting developers, investors and other entities to collaborate for development opportunities and the growth of the kingdom's real estate sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).