Bahrain - A decision has been issued to eliminate infrastructure recovery fees linked to building permits and to establish financing solutions for infrastructure in new areas, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi said yesterday.

It is in line with the directive of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, she pointed out.The decision (788) of 2024 was issued to amend provisions of the executive regulations in the Law Draft (3) of 1994, concerning land subdivision, specifying areas where subdivisions are permitted and ensuring that subdivisions are linked to the availability of essential infrastructure, the minister said in a statement.

She emphasised Bahrain’s commitment to advancing urban planning under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad, with continuous support from HRH Prince Salman.

Ms Al Romaihi highlighted that the decision reflects the government’s interest in infrastructure as the foundation of the comprehensive development process and attracting new investments to Bahrain.

The minister also underscored the importance of public-private partnerships as a key driver of economic and urban development.Ms Al Romaihi acknowledged the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister and Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure Projects chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa in overseeing and co-ordinating the implementation of this directive.

This decision is expected to boost real estate transactions in the kingdom, enhance urban and economic development, and encourage increased investment and real estate development.

She added that the ministry continues to work towards achieving the government’s objectives by finding innovative financing solutions to provide necessary infrastructure.

