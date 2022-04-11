The Ministry of Finance and National Economy has launched a tender seeking investors to build and operate a private university. The ministry is planning to open the university on government-owned land in Zallaq. The tender says the ministry will conduct a public auction for the investment in plot number: 11002746.

The total land area of the plot is 64,133.7 square meters. The ministry, the tender says, is offering the contract for 25 years. The land offered is classified as a Special project and is free of construction works. Yet another tender launched by the ministry for the same purpose has also listed plot number 11002745 with a total land area of 63,671.8 square meters for building and operating a private university in Zallaq.

Tender terms and closing date are the same for both tenders. The closing date for receiving bids for both tenders is the 17th of July 2022. Make bids with a BD5,000 bond and BD100 tender fees.

Ten private universities

Bahrain currently has seven public universities and ten private universities. Arabian Gulf University, Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance, Ahlia University, Kingdom University, Royal University for Women and Gulf University are some of the private universities in the Kingdom.

The American University of Bahrain is the first purpose-built American-style university in the country, supported through the Mumtalakat portfolio. The Royal University of Women is the first private, purpose-built international university in the Kingdom dedicated solely to the higher education of women.

New private school in Hidd

Separately, the Ministry of Finance & National Economy has launched another tender seeking investment in a government land at Hidd to build and operate a private school. The tender says the ministry will hold a public auction to invest in a Government-owned Land at Hidd from Muharraq.

The plot number of land on offer is 01008597 and has a land area of 23,888 square meters. The ministry is offering a 25- year contract for running the private school. If interested, make bids before the 17th of July 2022, with a BD5,000 bond and BD100 tender fees.

