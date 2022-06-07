Bahrain’s Ministry of Housing (MOH) is expected to award the main construction contract for 284 Social Apartment units at East Hidd in the second quarter of 2022.

The project involves the construction of 284 social apartment units and associated external works and infrastructure in Village A2/C1/C2 East Hidd Housing Project.

“The bid evaluation for the main construction contract is currently ongoing. The contract is expected to be awarded in the second quarter,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list comprised of Alghanah Group ($49 million), Tamcon Contracting ($47.4 million), Ahmed Isa Contracting Construction ($58.6 million), Saleh Abdulla Kameshki & Sons ($48.3 million), Bokhowa Contracting and Trading Group ($58.1 million), Dar Al Khaleej Trading & Contracting ($47.15 million), Luqman Al Haddad Contracting ($54.16 million), and Almoayyed Contracting ($48.9 million), according to a Bahrain tender board notice issued on 27 December 2021.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, the source said.

The source pointed out that MOH had awarded the main construction contracts for 246 housing units [C1 & C2 package] at East Hidd Village with a project value of $70 million, and 264 social housing apartments [B2 and B1 package] with a project value of $75 million to Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

