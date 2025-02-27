Bahrain - The Capital Trustees Board yesterday unanimously approved action for the Capital Governorate’s Constituency Four, which includes the three areas alongside Ghuraifa and Mina Salman, over pressing issues such as inadequate public facilities, construction violations, cleanliness concerns and limited parking.

Stressing the urgency, board chairman Saleh Tarradah said:

“Our primary goal is to elevate the quality of life for residents and visitors in these bustling districts.

“By tackling these challenges, we aim to create a more organised, cleaner and accessible environment for everyone.”

The approved measures include:

* Infrastructure overhaul: Upgrading roads and pedestrian pathways to ensure safety and ease of movement.

* Enhanced public amenities: Establishing parks, community centres and recreational facilities to foster social engagement and well-being.

* Strict regulatory enforcement: Implementing rigorous monitoring to curb construction violations and ensure adherence to established standards.

* Comprehensive cleanliness initiatives: Launching regular sanitation drives and awareness campaigns to maintain hygiene and aesthetic appeal.

* Parking solutions: Developing strategic parking facilities to alleviate congestion and accommodate the high vehicle density.

Mr Tarradah pointed out that some violations related to people parking their speedboats on pavements and in the middle of the road, while many others have also left kiosks or food trucks abandoned or stationed without authorisation.

Some people have reclaimed wasteland, mainly in Al Fateh district, for use as warehouses and storage facilities without following rules and regulations.

“These vibrant districts should reflect a nicer image than presented through such eyesores and offences,” said Mr Tarradah.

“The government is working on building public facilities there; people don’t know that there is the Juffair Public Park opposite the Bahrain Society of Engineers premises.”

Parliament’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee chairman and area Hassan Bukhammas expressed support for the initiative.

“The residents of Juffair, Adliya and Umm Al Hassam have long waited for improvements,” he said.

“This collaborative effort between the Capital Trustees Board and local authorities signifies a pivotal step towards addressing their concerns and enhancing the overall liveability of our constituency.”

The board’s services and public utilities committee chairwoman Huda Sultan pointed out that the area was also seeing a rampant placement of stickers on walls offering in-demand services.

“The violations such as dumping, littering and damaging public property are unacceptable and need to be dealt with immediately,” she said.

“It is not just about image, but also about convenience, tidiness and cleanliness.”

The proposed course of action has been presented to concerned government officials for implementation.

