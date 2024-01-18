The Baghdad Kirkuk Road rehabilitation project completion rate has reached 92 percent, Ministry of Planning’s spokesperson Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi said.

In April 2023, Zawya Projects had reported that project completion rate had reached 67 percent.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the project will be completed by April 2024.

He added that the project, upon completion, will contribute to eliminating traffic jam and congestion, reducing traffic accidents, facilitating the flow of traffic and commercial movement to the northern governorates.

