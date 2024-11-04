Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in collaboration with the General Authority of Customs, is expected to award the contract for the development of the Salwa Industrial Area and Overland Transportation, overlooking the Salwa Highway, by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, a source aware of the details said.

The project, spanning over 237,974 square metres, is intended to provide infrastructure and support facilities, accommodating up to 350 employees.

The source said the contract is likely to be awarded by December 2024 with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

The tender was issued on 21 January 2024 with bid submission on 3 March 2024.

The scope of the contract includes feasibility study, design, project management and MEP works, covering a mosque, an administration building, lounges, cafeterias for male and female staff, a multipurpose hall, library, training centre with halls and labs, and an auditorium. The project will also feature security facilities, a workers’ cafeteria, inspection platforms, prototype warehouses, and practical training spaces.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

