Leading UAE developer Arada said it has awarded a contract to build Sharjah’s largest and most technologically advanced fitness centre, which will be located in the Madar family entertainment district within its Aljada megaproject, the largest ever development in Sharjah spread over a 24 million sq ft area.

At more than 65,000 sq ft in size, the gym will be operated by Wellfit, the fast-growing fitness brand founded by Arada last year.

The contract worth AED75 million ($20.4 million), was awarded to Dubai-based RAQ Contracting, which is already working elsewhere on the Aljada jobsite constructing the second Sarab garden villa community. Construction began in May and work will take 12 months to complete.

The contract, which covers the construction of all buildings within the second phase of Madar at Aljada, will also see the construction of an 18,000 sq ft trampoline park that will be managed by Bounce, marking the popular Australian brand’s debut in Sharjah, alongside new public facilities to support growing visitor numbers at the destination.

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "The award of this contract shows our determination to provide residents and visitors to Aljada with truly world-class facilities and experiences. Wellfit is rapidly establishing itself as the UAE’s premier fitness and wellness brand, and this incredible new fitness hub is in line with our mission to enable healthy and active lifestyles for everyone in both Aljada and Sharjah."

Situated in a distinctive elliptical building and surrounded by green landscaping, Wellfit Aljada is spread over two floors. It contains separate gyms for men and women in addition to assessment areas and fitness studios, with space allocated for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), yoga, spinning and a special studio dedicated to children.

Wellfit Aljada will also contain a Hungry Wolves café, serving up healthy and delicious meals and snacks, as well as a sporting goods store, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

