Regional leader in design-build construction, Group Amana has announced a new brand identity that showcases its capabilities.

Now organised into three verticals: Construct, Manufacture and Enhance, the transformation reflects the group’s offerings for an evolving business landscape and the drive to build cleaner, greener, and smarter, said the statement from the company.

Amana’s revitalised brand identity is focused around a circle, reflecting strength and harmony, and speaks to its promise of delivering certainty. The new tagline, ‘We Build with You’ epitomises its strengths in collaboration and intelligence, it added.

Amana Investments President and CEO Riad Bsaibes said: "Group AAmana has built a formidable reputation over three decades of operations in the region, with our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digitalisation. While our name remains the same, our evolution reflects our re-aligned business strategies for the future and our collaborative approach in realising successful projects."

"Amana is poised to seize the opportunities of the future, and to partner the GCC region in its economic growth," he added.

Amana Construct includes Amana Contracting and Amana Aviation Fueling and builds on a 30-year legacy of industrial construction.

Since being founded in 1993, it has constructed more than 1,500 buildings in the region, for clientele including AD Ports Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Almarai, Amazon, Coca Cola, DHL, Emirates Airlines, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Kizad, Landmark Group, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Mars, Nestle, Noon and Unilever.

Amana Manufacture leverages the transformational potential of manufacturing construction through Amana companies, DuBox and DuPod.

Together they have delivered over 130,000 sqm of built-up area (BUA) in modular construction for clients including Adnoc, Emaar, The Red Sea Development Company, Qiddiya Investment Company, and Wasl Properties among others, said the statement.

Over the past two years, DuBox, an Amana company, has bagged several contracts for high-profile clients in KSA, such as the Qiddiya Investment Company and The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), shifting 85% of construction from sites to the factory, it stated.

DuBox is a specialist in next generation offsite volumetric modular construction, which offers a safer building environment, potentially reducing material waste by up to 30 percent and improving work safety by up to 70 percent. These numbers are proven, not projected.

The final products are easily relocatable, further enabling the client to shift and relocate in sync with market demands. DuBox is supporting the Kingdom’s national agendas of sustainability, nurturing Saudi talent and supporting economic diversification.

Amana Enhance supports the region’s sustainability agenda and is helping businesses achieve their green ambitions with its brands - Amana Solar and Amana Energy-Saving.

Bsaibes pointed out that the UAE has set a 2050 target to achieve net zero emissions, followed by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in 2060.

"These sustainability ambitions are well aligned with national initiatives across the GCC that are driving the renewables agenda, such as the UAE Green Agenda 2015-2030 and Vision 2021 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030," he added.

