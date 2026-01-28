Salalah – Dhafar Municipality is accelerating the implementation of internal road paving projects across the governorate, with a total of 159km scheduled for completion in 2026, as part of efforts to support urban growth and enhance infrastructure services.

The municipality confirmed that 167km of roads were completed in 2025, with the remaining works progressing according to approved timelines and technical specifications.

The projects, covering all wilayats of Dhofar Governorate, fall under the Governorates Development Programme and aim to improve service quality in residential areas, enhance traffic safety, and ensure smoother mobility between neighbourhoods and service centres.

According to the municipality, the road network is being developed to keep pace with population growth and urban expansion, while also supporting economic and social development across the governorate.

The distribution of the projects (2025 and 2026) includes 161km in Salalah, 45km in Thumrait, 32km in Taqah, 23km in Mirbat, and 15km in Muqshin. A further 50km is allocated collectively to the wilayats of Sadah, Dhalkut, Al Mazyunah, and Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands.

The municipality noted that the projects reflect its ongoing commitment to strengthening internal road infrastructure and achieving balanced development across Dhofar’s wilayats.

