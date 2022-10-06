France-headquartered global railway company Alstom announced on Wednesday that it has tested and commissioned the signalling, centralised control and driving modes for Cairo Metro Line 3 – Phase 3A, which includes four stations from Attaba to Kit Kat.

Alstom said in a press statement that the company was awarded a contract by National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to provide system and subsystem design, manufacturing, installation, testing / commissioning, training, maintenance for signalling, driving modes, centralised control and telecommunication systems for Cairo Metro Line 3- Phase 3 in November 2015. As member of the G3 Power Supply Consortium, Alstom was also awarded the contract for the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, training, maintenance of power traction system and depot equipment.

“Alstom is proud to have provided its Urbalis signalling solution for line 3 of the Cairo Metro, Phase 3A. We are committed to meeting our customer’s expectations and pursuing our long-term partnership with the National Authority for Tunnels,” said Ramy Salah, Managing Director of Alstom Egypt.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

