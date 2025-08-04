Arab Finance: The Energean Force, a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), has arrived at the Port of Aqaba in Jordan, according to a statement issued by Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

This move comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to increase production and meet Egypt’s energy demands.

It also marks a key step toward connecting the unit to the Arab Gas Pipeline and initiating the regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments in line with operational needs and load demands on the national gas grid.

The ministry affirmed its commitment to developing Egypt’s gas sector infrastructure and enhancing joint Arab cooperation for strengthening energy security across the country.

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) signed a contract with the Energean Force as part of an integrated strategy aimed at ensuring gas supplies to the local market and vital sectors, most notably electricity and industry, particularly during peak consumption periods.